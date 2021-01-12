Are the Duke and Duchess Meant to Be?

Page previously hinted that the second season of the Netflix series might bring trouble in paradise for newlyweds Simon and Daphne, who already faced plenty of challenges on their path to romance. “I’m not sure I believe in paradise. I know that the romance genre generally does — part of the deal is that you get a happy ending,” Page told TV Guide in December 2020. “But as far as continuing to explore characters, I think that love is an evolving thing. … They get married very young. They still have a lot of growing to do. They have a lot to do, and I think it’ll always be fun to watch them do that together.”