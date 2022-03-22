Bringing the Grit

Ashley teased a steamy story line for her character, Kate, and love interest Anthony Bridgerton during a March 2022 interview with Net-A-Porter’s Porter magazine. “The second season is much grittier,” she said. “There’s a lot of drama and a lot of sexual tension. It’s like a fairytale, but, you know, it’s not a typical fairy tale because these [are] two incredibly complex characters. For want of a better expression, [it’s] f–ked up people with a complicated history.”

The actress joked, “My parents will be watching it — but not with me!”

When it came to her relationship with Bailey, who plays Anthony, Ashley noted that it was pretty seamless working together. “Johnny and I have incredible working chemistry together. It was explosive on set,” she continued. “There was no real time to hang out, but we did manage to sneak off for a drink together one day when we were filming on location. We’ve always had each other’s backs from the start; it’s a partnership.”