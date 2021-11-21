Crossing the Finish Line

Van Dusen confirmed the entire cast was wrapped in a November 2021 post via Instagram. The executive producer shared a photo of himself with Ashley and Bailey, who play the second season’s main couple.

“And that’s an official wrap on Season Two! I am so proud of this cast and crew who all brought their A-games to work each and every day in this very challenging year,” he captioned the behind-the-scenes snap. “I cannot wait for the world to see what we have in store for them. And these two in this photo with me right here👆👆. Words are not enough. We’ll be coming in 🔥🔥 in 2022. 🎩🐝🎬.”