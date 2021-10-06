Daphne Bridgerton Has Matured

The Younger alum dished on how her character has evolved since the conclusion of the first season.

“She’s matured,” Dynevor told Harper’s Bazaar UK in an interview published in October 2021. “It’s so much fun to play because she knows herself and she’s saying it how it is.”

While Dynevor will return for the second iteration of the Shondaland series, her onscreen love interest has notably bowed out.

“Me and Regé went through so much together, and I’ll always have that with him,” she told the outlet at the time. “It was quite an incredible experience for both of us, and we got to lean on each other through it, so yes, it is odd not having him in season two.”