Episode Titles Revealed

Do tell! Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen surprised fans when he revealed via Twitter all eight episode titles for the upcoming season in March 2022. The premiere episode, “Capital R Rake,” will be followed by “Off To The Races,” “A Bee in Your Bonnet,” “Victory,” “An Unthinkable Fate,” “The Choice” and “Harmony.” The season finale will be “The Viscount Who Loved Me,” which is the title of Bridgerton author Julia Quinn’s second book in the series.