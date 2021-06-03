Ready for More? Everything We Know About Season 2 of ‘Bridgerton’

Gone But Not Forgotten

Though Page will not return as the Duke of Hastings, his TV wife promised that his character will still be there in spirit. “I think he’ll definitely be referred to a lot,” she told The Wrap in June 2021. “I think we’ll see the baby. And we’ll just focus more on her relationship with the Bridgerton family.”

She pointed out that fans already know that each book in the series focuses on a different sibling in the family, which means that “no two seasons will be the same.” Viewers will miss Simon, but Dynevor thinks they’ll eventually come around to a Page-less Bridgerton. “It might be a little bit more of a — not shock, but like a surprise for the fans that love Daphne and Simon’s story so much,” she explained. “But I think that’s honestly the joy of the show in the long-term, getting to see these different love stories play out.”