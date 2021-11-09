Ready for More? Everything We Know About Season 2 of ‘Bridgerton’

How the Music Will Change

Composer Kris Bowers promised in November 2021 that the new episodes will contain more of the string quartet covers of contemporary pop songs that fans loved in season 1. Viewers may notice one change, however: Daphne and Simon’s theme won’t be featured as heavily now that Page has left the show. “So far — at least from what I’ve seen — there’s not a moment where we’re really focusing on Daphne’s or their story,” Bowers told Entertainment Tonight. “The new love story that we have in this season is getting its own theme, and that’s been interesting to develop.”