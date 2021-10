It’s a Wrap!

Coughlan revealed she was done filming the second season of the Netflix series with a photo of her wrap gift: a cake fit for Lady Whistledown.

“I can’t wait to share this season of Bridgerton with you, it’s been a complete joy,” she tweeted on October 29. “I’m so proud and so excited for you all to see it,” before joking, “See you in 2022/1814.”