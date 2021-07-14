Ready for More? Everything We Know About Season 2 of ‘Bridgerton’

Kate and Anthony’s Love Story

“I can tell you I just got into the editing bay on the first couple episodes in the second season, and I don’t think people are going to be ready,” creator Van Dusen told E! News in July 2021. “I think, honestly, it’s everything I think audiences loved so much about the first season, but just more. I think we’re going to be back with an even greater escape to 19th century Regency London.”

Van Dusen highlighted the “magnetic” chemistry between the central couple during season 2.

“You cannot take your eyes off of them when they’re together on screen,” he explained. “I can’t wait for audiences to see that, or really, to feel that. I’m really excited.”