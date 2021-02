Meet Kate

Netflix announced Sex Education’s Simone Ashley is taking on the role of Kate Sharma — known as Kate Sheffield in the novels — for season 2. “Get ready to fall in love with Simone Ashley, who will play Kate in season 2 of Bridgerton, Kate is a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools — Anthony Bridgerton very much included,” the official Twitter account for the streaming service tweeted in February 2021.