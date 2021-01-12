More ‘Peneloise’ Moments

While the Bridgerton book series focuses more on the characters’ romantic lives, Coughlan is looking forward to seeing Penelope and Eloise’s friendship blossom in season 2. “Claudia Jessie is just the light of the world. She’s a properly wonderful person. … She’s a ray of sunshine,” the Irish actress told Variety in December 2020. “Penelope has a hard time with her family a lot of the time, but when she’s with Eloise, you see most of her true personality. I think she finds Eloise so entertaining and she says all the things Penelope is too frightened to say. I’m all up for more Peneloise.”