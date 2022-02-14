More to Gossip About
Netflix celebrated Valentine's Day 2022 by releasing the season 2 trailer, which promises even more drama, gossip and steamy romance — all of which will be dutifully reported by Lady Whistledown herself. Since we've last seen the Bridgerton clan, she promises, "This author has been doing but one thing: honing my skills." In addition to Eloise's continued investigation into the gossip queen's identity, the clip offers a look at the budding romance between Anthony and Kate. It looks like Simone Ashley's new addition won't be the only one needing to cool down when the new episodes drop.