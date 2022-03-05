Music Magic

Tudum revealed in March 2022 the list of instrumental pop cover that were used throughout season 2 to help tell the story of the Bridgerton characters. The tracks include Nirvana’s “Stay Away,” Madonna’s “Material Girl,” Rihanna’s “Diamonds,” Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own” and Alanis Morissette’s “You Oughta Know.”

The second batch of songs getting the Bridgerton makeover are Harry Styles’ “Sign of the Times,” Pink’s “What About Us,” Calvin Harris and Disciples’ “How Deep Is Your Love,” Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” and the Indian tune “Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.”