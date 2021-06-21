Ready for More? Everything We Know About Season 2 of ‘Bridgerton’

Penelope’s New Perspective

While fans enjoyed looking for clues to prove that Penelope was Lady Whistledown in season 1, Coughlan teased that season 2 will be a different experience following the reveal.

“It’s so much fun because last time I got to do it, but in a super subtle way,” she told The Wrap in June 2021. “It could never be overt, because you didn’t want it to be obvious to the audience. So with Penelope’s reveal, you’ll hear people saying, ‘I knew straightaway’ and ‘I never expected it.’ I don’t want to say too much, but you will be on the journey with her this time.”

Coughlan explained that it will be a “really fun thing” to have the viewer in on the secret as Penelope’s arc continues to grow.

“Then coming in to season 2, she’s a bit more wise. She knows the game a little bit more, but also getting to see both sides of her and to play, it’s so much fun. I really am having a ball, I can’t lie,” she added.