Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Teases 'Spicier' Season 2: It's 'Mind-Blowing'

Prepare for Heat

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight in September 2021, Coughlan hinted that season 2 kicks everything up a notch — especially the romance. “It’s such an exciting thing when you do a show that anyone watches and connects to. But the level at which people connected to Bridgerton and the scale is really mind-blowing. I think we really went in more relaxed, which I know maybe some people wouldn’t,” the Derry Girls star said, noting that the book season 2 is based on is a “fan favorite.”

While she couldn’t reveal too much at the time, Coughlan added, “The chemistry is quite major, I can say that. … It’s got a whole lot spicier, I will say.”