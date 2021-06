Sisterly Love

After promising, “every season is going to have its own magic,” Dynevor said season 2 will give Daphne time to explore the different bonds with her siblings since her husband Simon won’t be onscreen.

“I think [Simon will] definitely be referred to a lot. I think we’ll see the baby,” she told TheWrap in June 2021. “And we’ll just focus more on her relationship with the Bridgerton Family.”