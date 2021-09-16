Taking Inspiration From Britney Spears

Ahead of Bridgeton’s anticipated return, Nicola Coughlan teased what fans can expect from Penelope Featherington’s character arc.

“You definitely see her mature more,” she told E! News in September 2021. “I think of it in the Britney [Spears] thing, ‘She’s not a girl, not yet a woman’ in this season. So she’s more aware of the power she wields — that doesn’t mean she’s any better at using it. She definitely gets herself into some sticky situations.”