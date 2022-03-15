Ready for More? Everything We Know About Season 2 of ‘Bridgerton’

Teamwork Makes the Steam Work

In March 2022, Bailey explained that he tried to make his costar Ashley feel comfortable whenever they had to film an intimate moment between their characters. “For a man it is less exposing,” he told the Sunday Times. “I wanted to make sure Simone felt safe as a newcomer on set.”

Ashley, for her part, praised the “safe environment” created by the show’s intimacy coordinator. “I wasn’t apprehensive. I’ve always been really confident in my sexuality and in my body,” she told Radio Times. “Like most teenage girls, there were years where I was insecure and in my head about myself, but I’ve learnt to really have fun with it, enjoy myself and love myself more.”