The Queen Has Spoken

Golda Rosheuvel, who commands the screen as Queen Charlotte, has her own ideas for the next batch of twists and turns. “If Chris Van Dusen comes to me and says, ‘Golda, what would you like to see in the second season if we have a second season?’ I would say, ‘The Queen and Eloise have to get together and form an alliance and find out who Whistledown is,'” the British actress told Insider in January. “I think it’s the intrigue of meeting her match. … I think there’s a lot of joy in that for Queen Charlotte because she loves a little bit of gossip.”