The Sharma Sisters

Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) returns in the second season. One sneak peek photo appears to show the respected character presenting the Sharmas to London society. Kate stands with her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran, right) while behind them walks their older sister Mary (Shelley Conn) with Lady Danbury. The eldest Sharma daughter already came out to society, and her subsequent marriage was pretty scandalous.