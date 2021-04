Calam Lynch

Known for his work in 2017’s Dunkirk, Lynch will reunite with fellow Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton. The Black Beauty actor takes on the role of Theo Sharpe, a printer’s assistant. Per the official Netflix announcement, Theo is “not just a working class man, he’s also an intellectual who fights for the rights for all.”