‘Bridgerton’ Adds New Cast Members Ahead of Season 2: Meet the Stars

Rupert Young

Fans of Quinn’s novels won’t recognize the Merlin alum’s character, Jack, who was created specifically for the show. He arrives in London with a mysterious connection to one of its most notable families. Young’s talent spans both screen and stage, having starred in the West End debut of Dear Evan Hansen in 2019. The performance earned him a nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical at the 2020 Laurence Olivier Awards (the U.K.’s equivalent to the Tony Awards).