Shelley Conn

The Mistresses alum has been tapped to play Lady Mary Sharma, “an Earl’s daughter whose marriage to a tradesman once embroiled her family in scandal” and who recently returned to London with her daughters. Conn has worked on several British shows, including Down to Earth, The Dead Set and The Palace. She previously starred in Steven Spielberg’s short-lived Fox series, Terra Nova, in 2011 and Lifetime’s The Lottery, which was canceled after one season in 2014.