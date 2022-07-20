A Bookish Easter Egg

“Bridgerton season 3 filming has officially begun,” Coughlan said in a July 2022 Instagram video while sitting in a carriage as Newton stands at its door. “You coming in?”

Of course, the presence of the season 3 leads in an ornately decorated carriage is a callback to Quinn’s Romancing Mister Bridgerton novel, in which Colin and Penelope have a steamy tryst inside one.

“Get ready for the (carriage) ride of your lives,” the Irish actress further teased via her own Instagram post.