All About Polin

After confirming in May 2022 that season 3’s central couple will be Penelope and Colin, the Irish actress told Access Hollywood that she’s been “mentally prepping” for the love story “for a long time.” Coughlan hinted that the idea of filming NSFW scenes was “intimidating,” but she was glad to have Newton by her side. “He’s so great,” she gushed. “I’m excited that it’s the two of us on this journey together. … Friends to lovers.”