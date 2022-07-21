Everything to Know So Far About ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

Breaking Down the Story

In July 2022, Netflix released a glimpse at the overarching story lines for the show’s return.

“Season 3 finds Penelope Featherington as she’s finally given up her crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing him disparage her to his friends last season,” the synopsis read. “Instead, she’s focusing on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, away from her mother and sisters. Due to her lack of confidence, however, her search doesn’t go so well.”

According to the press release, Colin will be “disheartened to learn that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder.” His attempts to win back her friendship will include trying to “boost her confidence so as to attract” the perfect husband. However, things will take a turn when Colin “is faced with figuring out what his true feelings for his friend really are.”

Meanwhile, Penelope’s rift with Eloise will push the member of the Bridgerton family to find “a new friend in a very unlikely place.” Penelope, for her part, will struggle to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.