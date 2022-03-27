Who’s Coming Back? Everything to Know About ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 So Far

Could the Sharma Sisters Return?

While the creative team have yet to reveal the season 3 cast list, future cameos by both Kate and Edwina are possible.

“All I can say is I hope so,” showrunner Chris Van Dusen told Entertainment Weekly in March 2022. “I’m not allowed to talk about things past this season. But I would love to see them a part of this show in the future.”

While the former Scandal producer played coy about who’s coming back, he teased that their stories are far from complete.

“Just because [Edwina] didn’t end up married or in a match that we saw doesn’t mean that she wasn’t happy,” he told the outlet. “She is a character who on the show, she really gets to be fully realized. And I love the fact that she has her own wants and needs and desires and feelings.”