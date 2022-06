Getting Ready

“Francesca’s book is like a complete mix of the both [steamy and tortured],” Dodd told Page Six in June 2022 about preparing for her future season. “I’m, like, a massive fan of Bridgerton, so I’m like, ‘Bring on the steaminess,’ but then I’m like, ‘I don’t want to do that.’ I want it for the people who watch it, but to actually do it is quite scary.”

At the time, the newcomer noted that she was getting ready to start filming season 3 in a few weeks.