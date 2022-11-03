Simone Ashley Teases 'Sweet' Arc for Kate, Anthony in 'Bridgerton' Season 3

Kate’s Upcoming Obstacles

“Even though she comes across as fierce, people like that are sometimes the softest on the inside,” Ashley told British Vogue in November 2022 about the challenges her character faces in season 3. “They develop that skin because they’re vulnerable. You see her insecurities and fears. She’s f—king nervous and I think there’s strength in admitting that.”

The actress also hinted that viewers will get to see sweet moments between Kate and Anthony following their nuptials. “We’re filming a dance this week and tonally, it’s so different,” she added. “Sweet, endearing and light, compared to the heaviness of their story last season.”