New Faces Are Joining the Ton

Netflix announced in July 2022, as the cast began filming, that Daniel Francis, Sam Philips and James Phoon had booked recurring roles in season 3. Per a description, Francis’ character is Marcus Anderson, a “charismatic presence” who can light up any room. Philips, for his part, will play Lord Dealing who has “unusual interests,” while Phoon is set to portray Harry Dankworth, a good-looking chap who lacks wit and intelligence.