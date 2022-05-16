'Bridgerton' Season 3 EP: Penelope's Weight Isn't 'Part of Her Story'

Redefining the Sex Scenes

After toning down the show’s steamy scenes in season 2, Brownell hinted that Colin’s story will feature less darkness for the lead to work through — leaving room for more laughter and love scenes.

“I think of Colin and Pen as being characters who bring a lot of comedy to the show. So I think we’re gonna get to play a lot of that this season,” the former Scandal writer said in May 2022. “But I want to balance that out with quite a bit of sexiness and romance. I think that’s so important to the show. We’ll get the chance to go deeper with them and push them to more serious sides and see what that looks like, so you’ll be seeing new levels.”