Simone Ashley Won’t Follow Rege-Jean Page’s Exit

Ashley promised that Kate and Anthony will have an arc as newlyweds in the third season.

“Yes, there will be a post-marriage Kanthony story for sure,” she told E! News in March 2022. “And I’m super excited for the world to see Nicola [Coughlan] and Luke [Newton] rock it, but also to just play with the Anthony and Kate story now that they’re loved up and they’ve kind of sorted themselves out.”