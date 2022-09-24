Everything to Know So Far About ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

Whistledown’s Opening Remarks

“Dearest Gentle reader, we’ve been apart for far too long,” Coughlan read Andrews’ opening lines of season 3 during a TUDUM panel in September 2022. “At last, London’s smart set has made its return and so too has this author.”

Coughlan-as-Andrews continued: “As the season begins, the question on everyone’s minds is, of course, which newly minted debutante will shine the brightest. The crop this year appears to be dazzling indeed. Unfortunately, not every young lady can attract the light.”