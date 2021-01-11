The Controversial Bedroom Moment Between Simon and Daphne

In both the book and the series, Simon and Daphne argue over their differing stances on having children. While Daphne wants to start a family, Simon promised his father that he would not produce an heir for their family. Simon subsequently made sure to pull out when they were having sex, and Daphne later realized that he had done so to avoid getting her pregnant. In the Netflix adaptation, she chose to get on top while they got intimate and proceeded to continue despite Simons saying “wait” repeatedly to her. The moment has brought up discussions on whether this incident would qualify as sexual assault.

The book takes a much darker approach. When Simon was drunk and half asleep one night, Daphne decided to force her husband into intercourse and prevent him from pulling out. This occurred after the pair had a fight over Daphne discovering his contraception method to avoid conceiving, causing her to refuse to have sex with him again. He responded by threatening her with sexual assault and claiming that he “owns” her.