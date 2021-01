When Lady Whistledown’s Identity Is Revealed

Unlike The CW’s Gossip Girl adaption, Netflix’s Bridgerton didn’t wait until the series finale to unmask the town tattler. Lady Whistledown was revealed to be Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) during the season 1 finale. While that aspect remains the same in both versions, the book series didn’t disclose this information until the fourth book, titled Romancing Mister Bridgerton.