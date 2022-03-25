1. She Studied At Oxford

Chandran previously received a Bachelor’s degree from Oxford University in philosophy, politics and economics. At the time, she also trained as a member of the National Youth Theatre.

The Netflix star wasn’t initially sure about her future career but always knew that acting was a passion of hers. “I never didn’t want to be an actress,” Chandran told Shondaland in March 2022. “I feel scared a little bit because getting to actually be a professional actor, I can only liken it to finding your true love, if you believe in such a notion. I imagine that when you find your true love, you reflect on [your previous] relationships and go, ‘I never really loved [them].’ That’s kind of how I feel about acting, that I found that thing that I was always supposed to do.”