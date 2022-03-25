2. ‘Bridgerton’ Is Her 2nd Professional Acting Job

Before taking on the role of Edwina, Chandran appeared in season 2 of Alex Rider.

“Well, that’s a wrap for me on Alex Rider S2! A year ago today, I had no agent, expected to start my corporate job and was convinced being a professional actor was just a distant dream. It is such a special, overwhelming moment to be typing this out having completed my first tv show. It has been a pleasure to get to know this phenomenal cast and crew over the past 6 months. I’ve learnt so much from this experience and I really, really hope you all love the new season!! ❤️,” she gushed via Instagram in June 2021.