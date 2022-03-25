3. She Originally Auditioned for the Role of Kate

“When I first auditioned for Bridgerton my mom had said — and she’s never said this before — ‘I think you’re going to get this. You’re going to be a part of this show.’ And then in February, as I was in the makeup chair on the other job, I got a call from my agent telling me that they wanted to see me again for Bridgerton but as the youngest sister,” Chandran detailed to Shondaland. “I told him I wanted to think about it, I didn’t want to do it as a consolation prize because I wanted to be able to candidly feel passionate about the character rather than just desperately wanting to be on the show. Which I obviously did!”

She continued: “So, I read the book again, and I heard what they had planned for Edwina, and I thought that, actually, this is a very important story to be told because so many young women across the world, particularly brown women, are in Edwina’s situation. And I thought that I could make a difference with this character and with this story line.”