He Worked With Shonda Rhimes Before ‘Bridgerton’

Prior to appearing on the popular Netflix series, Page starred in Shondaland’s For the People. The legal drama aired for two seasons on ABC from 2018 to 2019. “I was very familiar with the people I was working with at the company and with the company’s ethos from the inside out,” he told Who What Wear. “I love the people in this company, and I trust them.”