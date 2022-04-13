Colin Firth

The U.K. native went on to appear in films including Love Actually, Mamma Mia!, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and the Kingsman franchise. In 2011, Firth took home his first Oscar for his performance in The King’s Speech.

The Pride and Prejudice star shares son William with ex-girlfriend Meg Tilly, from whom he split in 1994. Firth wed Livia Giuggioli in 1997. The duo, who share sons Luca and Matteo, separated in 2015. During that period, Giuggioli dated Marco Brancaccia. In March 2018, Giuggioli admitted to the affair after she and Firth accused Brancaccia of stalking them. (Brancaccia denied their allegations.) The Firths reconciled after the affair, but they called it quits a second time in December 2019.