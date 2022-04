Embeth Davidtz

The Matilda star appeared as Natasha, who dated Mark Darcy before Bridget entered the scene. Her later film and TV credits include Junebug, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Morning Show and Mad Men. She is slated to appear in the Walking Dead spinoff series Tales of the Walking Dead.

Davidtz shares two children with her husband, Jason Sloane, whom she wed in 2002.