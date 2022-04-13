Hugh Grant

Grant starred alongside his Bridget Jones costar Firth in Love Actually. Some of his other film credits include About a Boy, Two Weeks Notice, Music and Lyrics, Cloud Atlas and Florence Foster Jenkins. In 2019 and 2021, he scored Emmy nominations for his work in A Very English Scandal and The Undoing, respectively.

Grant dated Elizabeth Hurley from 1987 to 2000. He is a godfather to her son Damian, whom she shares with Steve Bing. The actor shares daughter Tabitha and son Felix with Tinglan Hong. In May 2018, he tied the knot with Anna Eberstein, with whom he shares one son and two daughters.