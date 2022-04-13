Renée Zellweger

After wowing fans and critics in Bridget Jones’s Diary, the Texas native earned her second consecutive Oscar nomination for Chicago in 2003. She took home her first Academy Award the following year when she won in the best supporting actress category for Cold Mountain. In 2020, she won her second Oscar for her portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy. Zellweger turned her eye to the small screen in 2022 with the NBC drama The Thing About Pam.

The Down With Love star was engaged to Jim Carrey from 1999 to 2000. In his 2020 book, the Mask actor called her his “last great love.” Zellweger was briefly married to Kenny Chesney in 2005. She has also been linked to Bradley Cooper and musician Doyle Bramhall II. The Empire Records star has been dating Ant Anstead since June 2021.