Sally Phillips

Phillips starred as Bridget’s friend Sharon, a.k.a. Shazzer. She later appeared in Pride and Prejudice and Zombies and Blinded by the Light. Her numerous TV credits include Veep, Galavant, Midsomer Murders and Skins.

The Notting Hill star was married to Andrew Bermejo from 2003 to 2017. The former spouses share three sons.