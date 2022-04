Shirley Henderson

Henderson played Jude, one of Bridget’s three BFFs. Harry Potter fans, however, are more likely to recognize her as Moaning Myrtle, who appeared in the franchise from 2002 onward. Her other film credits include Marie Antoinette, Anna Karenina and Filth. In 2019, she provided the voice for Babu Frik in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Henderson is also an accomplished stage actress, most recently starring in the British production of Girl From the North Country.