Kirsten Dunst (Torrance)

The Golden Globe nominee starred in Spider-Man, Fargo, Wimbledon, Marie Antoinette, Bachelorette and On Becoming a God in Central Florida.

Dunst began dating Fargo costar Jesse Plemons in 2015, getting in engaged two years later. The couple welcomed their first child together, Son Ennis, in May 2018. Their second child arrived in 2021 and the pair tied the knot in July 2022.