Britney Spears’ 2021 Documentaries: Biggest Bombshell Claims From ‘Controlling Britney Spears’ and More

Britney’s Allowance Stopped Her From Buying Sketchers, Sushi

According to the singer’s former head of wardrobe Tish Yates, Britney’s team gave her an allowance.

“I had to have Robin’s approval before I spoke with Britney about a question Britney had. … Britney would say, ‘Hey, is there any way we can have sushi for dinner?’” Yates recalled in “Controlling Britney Spears.” “I would hear [Britney’s former business manager] Robin say, ‘You had sushi yesterday, it’s too expensive, you don’t need it again.’ … If she pushed back a little bit, they pushed harder, and then the yelling got louder. Then Jamie would come up and say, ‘No, you’re not having this.’ Then it would escalate to not having a voice.”

During a separate alleged incident, Yates claimed that Britney was told that she could “not afford” a pair of Sketchers that she spotted in the window at a store.

 

