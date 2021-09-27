Britney’s Allowance Stopped Her From Buying Sketchers, Sushi

According to the singer’s former head of wardrobe Tish Yates, Britney’s team gave her an allowance.

“I had to have Robin’s approval before I spoke with Britney about a question Britney had. … Britney would say, ‘Hey, is there any way we can have sushi for dinner?’” Yates recalled in “Controlling Britney Spears.” “I would hear [Britney’s former business manager] Robin say, ‘You had sushi yesterday, it’s too expensive, you don’t need it again.’ … If she pushed back a little bit, they pushed harder, and then the yelling got louder. Then Jamie would come up and say, ‘No, you’re not having this.’ Then it would escalate to not having a voice.”

During a separate alleged incident, Yates claimed that Britney was told that she could “not afford” a pair of Sketchers that she spotted in the window at a store.