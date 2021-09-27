Britney’s iPhone Was Allegedly Monitored

According to “Controlling Britney Spears,” the “Piece of Me” songstress often argued with her father about her phone use, with Jamie allegedly taking away her privileges over the years. Vlasov alleged that the security company monitored Britney’s messages, FaceTimes and iPhone activity through an iPad with the same iCloud account and tried to set “parental controls” on her phone.

“They openly talked about monitoring her,” he claimed, alleging that Britney’s conversations with her friends, boyfriends and former court-appointed lawyer Sam Ingham were monitored.

NYT reporter Liz Day also read alleged messages Britney sent to a lawyer she wanted to hire in 2019 in which she suggested that the attorney pretend to be a plumber to get into her home.