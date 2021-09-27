Britney’s Relationship With Lou Taylor

Britney’s former business manager Lou Taylor is brought up in CNN’s Toxic and the FX follow-up. “Britney is aware and angered by the control exercised over her by Lou Taylor and her company which reaped millions of dollars from her estate,” a source alleged to CNN.

Taylor’s lawyer told the outlet in a statement: ”Ms. Taylor was not involved in the creation of a conservatorship,” adding that her company Tri-Star was paid “an industry-standard percentage” while working with Britney for 12 years.

In the FX episode, Vlasov claimed that Britney “could not have someone in the privacy of her house” without his boss (Yemini), Jamie and Taylor knowing.