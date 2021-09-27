Recording Devices in Britney’s Room

Vlasov claimed that the security company obtained more than 180 hours of recording from Britney’s bedroom. Her current lawyer, Rosengart, addressed the allegations in a statement, telling The New York Times: “Intercepting or monitoring Britney’s communications, especially sacrosanct attorney-client communications, represents a shameful and shocking violation of her privacy rights and civil liberties. Placing a listening device in Britney’s bedroom would be particularly disgraceful.”